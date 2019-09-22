Hindalco to Open Mini Science Laboratories in Schools at Hirakud

Bhubaneswar: With the objective of catering to the curricular requirements of the students, the Aditya Birla Group flagship Hindalco has distributed the required no of Library Books to 5 High Schools in Hirakud in a Book Distribution function organised yesterday with great fanfare and announced the opening of Mini Science Laboratories in schools very shortly.

While addressing the function Mr Rajesh Gupta, Sambalpur Cluster Head, Hindalco said that, Education has remained as one of the key areas to which Hindalco always gives importance. The objective of this initiative is to strengthen the school libraries so that the children can make the best use of it for their academic development. We are always ready to help the schools for imparting quality education to the children and announced that very shortly Hindalco will be putting Mini Science Laboratories in three of the High schools of Hirakud, he informed.

Mr Gupta also said that “To ensure quality education to the children of the area, we have been ensuring the availability of the basic facilities to the students. In the process, apart from undertaking infrastructure development of the schools, Hindalco has also been emphasizing on making available the basic requirements of the students like, Library Books, Desk-Bench, School Bags, Teaching Aids and Science Laboratories etc.”

“We have distributed the required number of Desk-Benches to the nearby schools so that no student in the High School standard seats on the floor in the school. In addition to this, School Bags are also being distributed by us in the rural primary schools so that all the students use uniform bags as well as attract children to the schools,” added Mr Gupta.

Also speaking on the occasion, Mr Subodh Kumar Dash, District Education Officer, Sambalpur lauded this initiative of the company and said that Hindalco is taking proactive initiatives for the development of the schools & its students and advised the students & the teachers to make the best use of it.

Among others, Mr A.Satryanarayana, Cluster Head, Liaison & CSR, Hindalco, Mr Jagadish Mishra, Head-CSR, Hirakud Complex, Hindalco, Head Master, teachers and the representatives of all High school were present in the function.