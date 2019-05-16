Hina Khan makes Cannes debut, shimmers on the red carpet

Paris: Indian television star, Hina Khan, who will soon be seen on the big screen, made her Cannes debut on Wednesday.

The actress, shined in a grey shimmery gown with a modest train designed by Ziad Nakad couture at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

She also took her official Instagram handle to share a monochrome picture from the event.

The embellished gown came with a plunging neckline, long sleeves flowing down all the way to the floor and a gathered train. She also accessorised with diamond studs from the studios of Azotiique by Varun Raheja.

The actor is reportedly at Cannes for the screening of her short film, Lines, which is based on the Kargil War.