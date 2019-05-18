Hina Khan launch poster of her Bollywood debut Lines at Cannes 2019

By pragativadinewsservice
Lines
5

ParisThe poster launch took place at the 72nd Annual Cannes film festival’s India Pavilion.

Taking it to her Instagram handle, Hina shared yet another photo.

The film depicts the story of a strong young girl portrayed by Hina Khan living on the country’s border (LoC) with special emphasis on her struggle and problems of daily life.

Lines is produced by Rahat Kazmi, Tariq Khan, Zeba Sajid and is co-produced by Jayant Jaiswal’s Hiro Faar Better films.

pragativadinewsservice
