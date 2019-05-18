Hina Khan launch poster of her Bollywood debut Lines at Cannes 2019

ParisThe poster launch took place at the 72nd Annual Cannes film festival’s India Pavilion.
Taking it to her Instagram handle, Hina shared yet another photo.
Emotions don’t change because of the borders in between, the life and plight of #Nazia is a simple portrayal of any girl who faces the magnitude of ordinary challenges in a not so ordinary story. #Lines is my debut in films. I hope you all love it as much we loved it. This is the first look launched at @festivaldecannes and an official poster which depicts more than a poster can! @rahatkazmi @tariq_khana @zebasajid2 @rockyj1 @rishi_bhutani @husseinkhan72 @pinkuchauhan8 @d.avaniish #cannes2019
The film depicts the story of a strong young girl portrayed by Hina Khan living on the country’s border (LoC) with special emphasis on her struggle and problems of daily life.
Lines is produced by Rahat Kazmi, Tariq Khan, Zeba Sajid and is co-produced by Jayant Jaiswal’s Hiro Faar Better films.