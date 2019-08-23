Himanshu Lal takes over as DIG Sambalpur

Himanshu Lal
Sambalpur: Senior IPS officer Himanshu Kumar Lal on Friday assumed office as the DIG of Police (Northern Range), Sambalpur.

Lal took the charge from outgoing DIG, Sambalpur, Satyabrata Bhoi who has been posted as DIG of Police, NR, Berhampur.

Lal, a 2003 batch IPS officer of Odisha cadre, recently received appreciation from IPS Association for hoisting the National Flag in Maoist-infested Malkangiri district on the Independence Day.

He entered a cut-off area in Malkangiri, said to be the hotbed of Naxals, and hoisted the National Flag there on the Independence Day.

“This IPS officer is audacious to the core as he rubs Naxals where it hurts the most. Kudos @odisha_police DIG @himanshulalips for entering a cut-off area in a #Malkangiri hotbed of Naxals & hoisting the National Flag there on IDay. We are proud of you,” the IPS Association wrote.

