Himalayan heights Motorcycle expedition flagged in Leh

New Delhi: The 11-member Himalayan Heights Motorcycle Expedition from Leh to Karakoram Pass successfully completed the arduous challenge and was flagged in Leh today.

The unprecedented expedition that began on April 7 traversed over 1000 Km in the forbidding landscape of Eastern Ladakh, crossing the mighty Khardung La and Chang La passes on the Ladakh Range at altitudes over 17000 ft.​​

The expedition team comprised six motorcyclists from the Army Service Corps, a major logistics service of the Indian Army and five riders from Royal Enfield and Himalayan Motorsports Association.

To their credit goes the historic landmark of riding to the Karakoram Pass on the Karakoram Range situated at an altitude of 18600 ft, where they reached on April 16. Speaking on the occasion, at the Karakoram Pass, Lt Gen YK Joshi had complimented the spirited riders on their path-breaking achievement.

Displaying extremely high levels of endurance, physical fitness and mental resilience, the riders have conquered the harsh, underdeveloped terrain and extreme temperatures with their zeal, skill and motivation. The expedition team led by Maj K Renuka includes Maj Bhupesh Rawat, Capt Akshay Joshi, Capt Jabez Philip, Capt Arpit Kapila, Capt Nikita A Nair, Sep Abhijit, Sep Shiv Singh, Sep Deewakar Mishra, Vijay Parmar, Aditya Malaker, Nihal Raheja, and Hema Choudhary. ​In a tribute to the immortal tales of sacrifice during the Kargil War fought in Ladakh in 1999, the expedition mirrored the soldierly attributes of indomitable courage and the steely will to contest seemingly insurmountable odds. Riding from Leh over the Chang La Pass, the expedition travelled across Durbuk, Tangtse, Chongtash, Daulat Beg Oldie, Karakoram Pass, Khalsar and back over the Khardung La Pass.

While flagging in the expedition as part of celebrating 20 years of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Lt Gen YK Joshi, felicitated the team members for their achievement. Recalling the valour exhibited by the nation’s Armed Forces during Operation Vijay, the GOC complimented the young Army riders of the Army Service Corps for their high levels of fitness and tenacity and lauded the members of Royal Enfield and Himalayan Motorsports Association for their contribution to ‘Remember, Rejoice and Renew’ the indomitable spirit of the Indian Army, the 20th Anniversary year of the Kargil Vijay Diwas.