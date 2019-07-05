Himachal Pradesh govt donates Rs 3 crore to Odisha’s CMRF as Fani aid

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) on Friday received a total of Rs 3.27 crore donation towards relief and restoration works post cyclonic storm Fani.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur wrote to CM Naveen Patnaik expressing solidarity with the people of the state and expressed sympathies for the cyclone Fani victims. The Himachal Pradesh chief minister’s office has made a contribution of Rs 3 crore towards Odisha CMRF for Fani restoration.

Similarly, Kalinga Swaraj Foundation, Pune contributed Rs 21.29 lakh while Rangeilunda Panchayat Samiti contributed Rs 5.25 lakh for Fani restoration.

The CM thanked all the donors to CMRF and joining the cause of rebuilding Odisha, ravaged by cyclone Fani. He urged all to join hands to rebuild lives affected by the cyclone.

