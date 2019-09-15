Highway looters’ gang busted in Sambalpur, 5 held

Sambalpur: Police claimed to have busted an inter-district highway dacoity gang with the arrest of five persons in Sambalpur district on Sunday.

The accused persons, identified as Suresh Dehury (32), Ramakanta Badi (27), Rasananda Kumbhar (30), Bablu Behera (40) and Sailendra Kumar Behera (42) were arrested on the basis of the complaint lodged by one Kartika Sikha, a field officer at Bharat Financial Inclusion.

Notably, on September 11, Kartika along with his other staff were returning home after collecting loan amount from Badhol and Bharatpur villages when some bike-borne miscreants intercepted them. When opposed, the desperadoes made away with Rs 24,517 in cash, a tablet, and a mobile phone at gunpoint.

Later, Kartika had lodged an FIR in this regard.

Based on the complaint, a joint team of special squad and Charmal police was formed and a probe was initiated. During the investigation, police apprehended five persons.

The cops also seized Rs 11,000 in cash, one tablet (Samsung), one mobile phone (Samsung) and a motorcycle (Hero Honda CD Delux) from them.

During interrogation, the accused robbers confessed to have their involvement in the loot case and in a number of similar cases in Sonepur, Balangir and other districts.

A case has been registered against the accused persons under sections 457 and 380 of IPC, the police said.