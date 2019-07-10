Highlights Of Rail Budget-2019 For Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha received a total grant of Rs 5800 crore to Rs 6000 crore in Rail Budget 2019. While Rs 1400 crore has been allocated for railway lines, Rs 180 crore has been granted for passenger amenities.

The Budget grants for 2019-20 for Railways in Odisha are almost the same as given in the Interim Budget. Detailed figures are being calculated, but like last time it is expected that the total grant will be in the region of 5800 to 6000 crores, including allocations for various projects, passenger amenities, track renewal and repairs, Road Over Bridges, Road Under Bridges, electrification and staff amenities. Passenger amenities have got an allocation of 180 Crores. 5 new surveys announced. 2 Automatic Coach washing plants have been sanctioned for Bhubaneswar Coaching Depot. Special Powers given to Zonal Railways to develop Coach Maintenance facilities. Stress laid on Road Over Bridges and Road Under Bridges and elimination of Level Crossings.

New Works:

Flyover at Grant for maintenance of Passenger Amenities- 180 Crores Total 2 Automatic Coach Washing plants at New Wheel Lathe for Mancheswar Workshop and for Angul Electric Loco Shed and also for Some new Surveys have been announced in this regular budget. They are

New Surveys

Raja Athagarh to Kaipadar Road avoiding Bhubaneswar and Khurda

10 Flyovers: Titlagarh, Singapur Road, Haridaspur, Koraput, Sambalpur, Machhapur, Jajpur Road, Sambalpur City, Sarla and Gopalpur Chord Line from Talcher to Angul through colliery to avoid engine reversal at Talcher-14 Kms Bye-Pass: Bypassing from Titlagarh-Rahenbata to Sikir Flyover at Cuttack for Goods Train to avoid congestion at

Funds allocated for important Railway Projects in Odisha