Higher Education Department’s auditor lands in Vig net

Bhubaneswar: Vigilance sleuths on Thursday raided houses and properties of an auditor of the Higher Education Department in Bhubaneswar on charges of amassing disproportionate assets.

The accused officer has been identified as Sudhir Chandra Tripathy.

Acting on the allegation against the auditor, a team of the anti-corruption wing carried out simultaneous raids at five places in Bhubaneswar.

Sources said verification of several documents and papers relating to the incident are being carried out.

The raids were conducted following allegation against the accused officer of amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.