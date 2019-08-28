High schools reopen in Valley, but students stay away

Srinagar: High schools in Kashmir Valley reopened on Wednesday where restrictions are withdrawn, but students did not attend classes, according to reports.

The reports said higher secondary schools in the Valley were closed for over three weeks due to restrictions imposed in the state following abrogation of its special status.

The officials said high schools reopened this morning, but there was presence of limited staff. Jammu and Kashmir Director of Information and Public Relations Sehrish Asgar said on Tuesday : “The education department has decided to open all high schools in Kashmir Valley from tomorrow in areas where relaxations have been provided.”

Restrictions on the movement of people have now been eased in 81 police station areas across the Valley, the reports said.