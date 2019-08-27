High schools in Kashmir Valley to reopen on Wednesday

High schools in the Kashmir Valley will re-open from tomorrow in areas where restrictions have been lifted.

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar today, Jammu and Kashmir Director of Information and Public Relations, Sehrish Asghar said, shops and business establishments can open in areas where there are no restrictions. She said restrictions on the movement of people have now been eased in 81 police station areas across the Valley.

Sehrish said landline telephone services will be restored in 15 more exchanges this evening.

Briefing the reporters about the status of schools, Director Education Kashmir, Younis Malik said 3,037 primary schools and 774 middle schools have re-opened across the Valley. He said there has been a significant improvement in the attendance of teachers in the schools in the past week.

Giving details about the situation, SSP Srinagar, Haseeb Mughal, said no major untoward incident has been reported from anywhere in the valley.