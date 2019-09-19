High school headmaster held for harassing lady teacher in Kalahandi

Kandhamal: Headmaster of a high school has been arrested for allegedly harassing a lady teacher of the same school in Kudutuli village under K Nuagaon Police limits in Kandhamal district.

The accused has been identified as Chandrashekhar Moharana, Headmaster of Kudutuli High School in the district.

According to the complainant, the headmaster and two other assistant teachers were harassing her for many days. She alleged that they were torturing her both physically and mentally.

Acting on the complaint, police conducted a raid to nab the accused persons. While, the accused headmaster, Moharana was caught today when he was heading towards Berhampur in a bus.

However, two other accused assistant teachers are reportedly absconding. A manhunt has been launched to nab them and an investigation is underway, the police said.