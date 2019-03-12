High-profile looter arrested in city; five bike, 15 mobiles seized

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate police on Tuesday arrested a youth for his alleged involvement in a series of robbery cases in the city.

The arrested has been identified as Sunil Kumar Dalei (25), a resident of Sana Hantual village under Banapur police limits of Khurda district. Five motorcycles and 15 mobile phones were seized from him.

According to sources, a case was filed by Achutya Patra of Reserve police Line area in the city, alleging that various personal hold items including, mobile, cash, wallet and wristwatch have been stolen from the area on last Wednesday.

Similarly, another two cases also registered with Saheed Nagar police regarding the theft of motorcycles from Utkal University premises. During the investigation, the police found Sunil’s involvement in the cases and detained him on Monday.

The accused has also confessed to have committed the crimes at Saheed Nagar, Buguda, Cuttack and Khurda. Further investigation into the matter is underway.