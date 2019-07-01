High-powered committee of Chief Ministers formed to look into agrarian issues

New Delhi: The government on Monday set up a high-level committee of Chief Ministers to propose reforms for the transformation of the agriculture sector and raising farmers’ income.

While Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is the Convenor of the committee, Agriculture, Rural Development and Panchyati Raj Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and other chief ministers are the members.

The committee will discuss measures for the transformation of agriculture and raising farmers’ income and suggest modalities for adoption and time-bound implementation of following reforms by States/UTs.

The committee will examine various provisions of the Essential Commodity Act (ECA), 1955 and situations that require ECA. To suggest changes in the ECA to attract private investments in agricultural marketing and infrastructure.

The high-powered committee will also suggest a mechanism for linking of market reforms with e-NAM, GRAM and other relevant Centrally Sponsored Schemes.

It will also suggest policy measures to boost agricultural export, raise growth in food processing, attract investments in modern market infrastructure, value chains and logistics.

The committee will suggest measures to upgrade agri-technology to global standards and improve access of farmers to quality seed, plant propagation material and farm machinery in agriculturally advanced countries.

Besides, it will to propose any other relevant reforms for the transformation of the agriculture sector and raising farmers’ income.

The committee will submit its report within two months of the date of notification of the Committee. The High Powered Committee of Chief Ministers for ‘Transformation of Indian Agriculture’ will be serviced by NITI Aayog.