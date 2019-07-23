High-level inquiry ordered into fire incidents in BSNL/MTNL buildings

New Delhi: Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology and Law & Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad has ordered a high-level inquiry by BSNL/MTNL in relation to three fire incidents

While, two major fire incidents occurred at MTNL Bandra Telephone Exchange, Mumbai and in BSNL building at Salt Lake, Kolkata and one minor fire incident occurred in MTNL building at Kidwai Bhawan, New Delhi on July 22, 2019.

These fire outbreaks were controlled by the Fire Departments. No casualties of the MTNL/BSNL employees or other persons in the building at the time of the incident were reported.

The minister has also ordered that BSNL and MTNL should conduct fresh Fire and Safety audit of each of their buildings/installations in a time-bound manner.

Fire incident at MTNL Bandra Telephone Exchange, Mumbai

MTNL Bandra Telephone Exchange is a ground plus nine-floor building owned and used by MTNL. The building houses two telephone exchanges with working telephone lines of about 25,000 in addition to administrative offices. The fire broke out at around 1500 hours on 22-07-2019 and was completely controlled by 03:00 AM on 23-07-2019. As reported by MTNL, the last fire audit of the building was conducted on 12-07-2018 and the building was found to be compliant. Landline services to about 25,000 customers and Internet services of about 8000 customers are down, which are likely to be restored within the next four days.

Fire incident at MTNL Kidwai Bhawan, New Delhi

MTNL Kidwai Telephone Exchange is a ground plus six floors building on technical side and ground plus eight floors building on the administrative side occupied by both MTNL and BSNL. The building houses MTNL telephone exchanges and administrative offices of MTNL and BSNL. The fire broke out at around 4 AM on 22/07/2019 and was completely brought under control by 7.45 AM. As reported by MTNL, the last fire audit of the building was conducted on 27.05.2019 and the building was found to be compliant. All telecom services from the premises are continuing unaffected by this fire incident.

Fire incident in BSNL building at Salt Lake, Kolkata

In this four-storeyed building, the fire broke out at 7 PM on 22/07/2019 and was brought under control by 0120 hours on 23/07/2019. All Mobile services linked to this installation (except for Andaman & Nicobar Islands and data services for West Bengal) were promptly restored. Mobile services to Andaman & Nicobar Islands and data services in West Bengal are likely to be restored in the next twenty-four hours.

Expert teams from BSNL and MTNL have been deployed round the clock to ensure complete restoration of network and services at the affected premises. The situation is being closely monitored at CMD level in both organisations.