High Fibre Diet May Reduce Stress & Anxiety

Bhubaneswar: Consumption of high-fibre foods may help to reduce the effect of stress and anxiety.

For the study, published in The Journal of Physiology said that anxiety and depressive-like behaviour, stress responsiveness, cognition and sociability as well as how easily material passes through the gut.

The researchers have explained that stress can cause major changes in the gut and also in our brain which in turn affects our behaviour. Foods rich in fibre was found to reduce this adverse effects of stress in mice

The findings suggested that a gut bacteria produce short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs), which are the main source of nutrition for cells in this region of the body and high levels of fibres stimulate the production of these SCFAs.

The researches have advised adding high-fibre food in the diet for treating stress-related disorders.