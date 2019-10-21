High Calorie Diet Deteriorates Brain Health

Bhubaneswar: Diet high in calories and unhealthy eating habits may cause brain health to deteriorate faster.

According to an Australian study 30 per cent of the global adult population is either overweight or obese, and over 10 per cent of the world’s adult population will have type 2 diabetes by 2030.

The expert pointed out that while the link between this type of diabetes and the deterioration of brain function has long been known, research shows that the loss of neurons and their functions begins “much, much earlier”, indicating “a clear association between this brain deterioration and unhealthy lifestyle choices”.

Experts said that people eating too much of the wrong kind of food, particularly fast food, is the other big worry at the present time. Unhealthy lifestyle and poor diet increase the risk of brain problems, including their risk of dementia, begin too late, mostly when people are in their 60s or later.

Hence, the experts advised the people to follow a healthy diet rich in vitamins and nutrients for the healthy growth of mind and body.