High alert in J&K for possible terror strike on highway

Srinagar: Intelligence reports have warned of a possible terror strike in the state ahead of the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Media reports said a high alert was sounded in Jammu and Kashmir after getting the intelligence reports.

According to reports the terrorists may carry out motorcycle blast along the highway in Jammu and Kashmir.

Regions in Batwara and Tatoo are highly vulnerable to such terror attacks, the reports said.

The government has already ordered that the Jammu-Srinagar highway will remain shut for civilian traffic twice a week, Wednesdays and Sundays, till May 31.

The ban on civilian vehicular traffic would be imposed from 4 am to 5 pm.

The agencies said that terrorists plan to disrupt peace in the region.

The total voter turnout in Jammu and Kashmir was approximately 56% on April 11, with 35% of electorates voting in Baramulla constituency and nearly 67% voting recorded in Jammu.

However, the opposition parties in the state have slammed the government over the ban of civilian movement on the highway.