High alert in Gujarat ports after possible incursion by Pakistani commandos

Gandhinagar/New Delhi: Terror alert has been sounded at all ports in Gujarat after intelligence reports suggested that Pakistani commandos are likely to infiltrate via sea.

According to reports, security forces, including Border Security Force and the Indian Coast Guard were put on high alert at all ports in Gujarat, including Kandla. The intelligence inputs said Pakistan-trained SSG commandos or terrorists will try to enter Gulf of Kutch and Sir Creek area using small boats.

The inputs further said that ‘Pakistani commandos are likely to infiltrate into Indian territory through Kutch area and create a communal disturbance or terrorist attack in Gujarat.