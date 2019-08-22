‘Hidden Passage’ close to Meghnad Pacheri Raises Curiosity

Puri: Detection of a deep ditch during eviction drive carried out by the Puri district administration adjacent to the Meghnad Pacheri (shrine wall) of the Puri Srimandir has become the talk of the town.

According to sources, a hidden passage was discovered on Wednesday after demolition of a two-storey building of Ramdaya Parishad here.

Minutes after the secret passage was discovered rumors started doing rounds regarding existence of tunnel inside the deep trench. However, the secretary of the Ramdaya Parishad Mahanta Maharaj denied the talks of existence of any such tunnel and stated that during the demolition of the building a hundred-year-old banyan tree was uprooted, resulting in the deep hole.

Maharaj further said that media is presenting wrong information by terming the trench as a ‘secret tunnel’.

Expressing similar views, Multi Tasking Officer of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Prafulla Sethi said trench was developed after the tree and its roots were pulled out.

Puri Sub Collector Bhabataran Sahu has also described the secret tunnel talks as rubbish.