HHI Bhubaneswar To Host Raas Garba – 2019 from Oct 3 to 7

Bhubaneswar: The HHI Bhubaneswar is all set to celebrate “Raas Garba – 2019” like previous year in association with the reputed event company “Enterten Events”. This festival is being celebrated as one of the signature events of The HHI Bhubaneswar.

The HHI Group of Hotels currently operates five hotels across India having its presence in Kolkata, Varanasi, Pune, Bangaluru, & Bhubaneswar. Goa will be opening shortly.

The main objective of celebrating Raas Garba is to create a festive mood in the city and surroundings, to attract all segments of people to be a part of it. This is going to be celebrated 05 days starting from 03rd October to 07th October 2019.

Raas Garba is being organized at The HHI Bhubaneswar in its world-class banquet hall “Crystal” The function will start from 7 pm and will continue till 10:30 pm. The main attractions will be nonstop garba with Garaba Dance Troupe, Emcee, Celebrity Singers, Musical Band, DJ, and lots of surprise gifts, Exotic Menu & many more…

The entry ticket for the same would be Rs. 899/- for stag, & Rs. 1499/- for couple. The entry ticket includes entrance to entertainment program, unlimited food in-terms of varieties of mouth-watering dishes, beverages, etc.

“The HHI Bhubaneswar feels proud to announce that the city of Bhubaneswar will witness one of the best Garba in the town. People will definitely enjoy the evening and will be a benchmark of remembrance. We are waiting for your footsteps to rock the floor for the next 05 days of Navaratri. Best Wishes!! Happy Dussehra in advance….” said The HHI Bhubaneswar.