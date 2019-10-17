Hero ISL 2019-20 season: Odisha FC unveil new kit

Bhubaneswar: New Hero Indian Super League (Hero ISL) club, Odisha FC officially launched their kit and held an interaction with the media at a hotel in Bhubaneshwar on Wednesday.

The erstwhile Delhi-based outfit had earlier signed an MoU with the Odisha Government on 31st August, in the presence of the Hon’ble Chief Minister, Shri Naveen Patnaik and the Hon’ble Sports Minister, Shri Tusharkanti Behera.

The event started with a cultural show, highlighting the state’s rich heritage. This was followed by the launching of the kit by the squad members, and various interactions with the media. The event was attended by Shri Vineel Krishna, Director Sports and Youth Services Department, Government of Odisha and other dignitaries from the Odisha Government, sponsors and commercial partners of Odisha FC, fan groups of Odisha FC and representatives from the local and national media.

Speaking on the occasion, Rohan Sharma, Director, Odisha FC stated: “I’ve always looked forward to the unveiling of a new kit because it symbolizes new beginnings. This is our new beginning for football in Odisha and I’m excited and humbled to be a part of it! I hope the fans wear the kits with pride everywhere they go.”

Mr Ashish Shah, CEO, Odisha FC said: “Kit launch is always a very special moment for the club. This symbolizes our new beginnings as the kit along with the logo will help build the club’s identity. The players and the coaching staff have been settling down in Bhubaneshwar and taking advantage of the excellent training infrastructure at Kalinga Stadium. While I am sure the team will bring glory on the field, the club will also connect strongly with the local community in the endeavour to make Odisha the football capital of India.”

Further, coach Josep Gombau stated: “I am extremely delighted with the support that the Government of Odisha has lent to us. Since our arrival, we have received a lot of positive vibes in terms of the infrastructure and the backing of the fans. It is great to see all the stakeholders coming together for our kit-launch, as it symbolizes a fresh start. The team is raring to go and we are aiming to put up a good performance in the upcoming Hero Indian Super League season.”