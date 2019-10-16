Here Are Some Latest Outfits That May Double Your Fashion Flair

Bhubaneswar: You never need an occasion to pick up some fashionable dresses for you. Rather, you should try different outfits to discover a new look of yours.

Here are few newly released dresses that you may add to your closet-

Gulmohar Jaipur Set- It is a cotton floral printed kurta with three-quarter sleeves and striped wide-legged ankle-length trousers. This attractive set will give a classy and stylish look. It also ensures breathability and super comfort.

Illi London Blouse – It is a mustard regular fitted long sleeve blouse with a belt tie for a cinched waist. This attractive set will surely fetch you compliments for your rich sense of style and double your fashion flair.

Fillory Beach Shorts – It is a cotton windowpane checked paper bag-style shorts with an elasticated waist and belt tie. You can wear these shorts when you are planning for a hangout and undoubtedly you will be loaded with compliments from your loved ones.