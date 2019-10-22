Herbalife Nutrition Fit Families Fest 2019 on Nov 3 in City; register now

Bhubaneswar: Herbalife Nutrition Fit Families Fest 2019 is an initiative to support our Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s FIT INDIA MOVEMENT and raise awareness about the role of a healthy, active lifestyle coupled with good nutrition for long term health and wellbeing.

The 3rdedition of Herbalife Nutrition Fit Families Fest brings more fun and more fitness for more families. Having grown in scale and stature, this time the inspiring and much looked forward to fest is being held in 4 cities- Bhubaneswar, Ludhiana, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.

The Herbalife Nutrition Fit Families fest filled with fun, fitness and festivities aims to prove that healthier families make happier families.

Log on to: www.fitfamiliesfest.com to register yourself and family for the upcoming Fit Families Fest 2019. Registration charges are INR 500/- for individuals, INR 1200/- for 3 membered family & INR 1500/- for 4 membered family. Everybody above 3 years of age needs to be registered and needs to have a bib to enter the venue. Gates open at 5 am and the event finishes by 10 am.

Below are the various categories for Fit Families Fest 2019:

Individual Category (For those aged 13 and above)

20K cycling

10K running

5K running

Family Category:

3 Membered fittest family

4 Membered fittest family

It is mandatory to carry age and ID proof for all children and to wear a helmet while cycling. Top three winners will be felicitated in each individual category (20km cycling, 10km run, 5km run and Parkour). Additionally, 2 fittest families will be felicitated – one each from 3 membered and 4 membered.

Fit Families Fest 2018 saw participation jump to over 2000 enthusiasts who came together to celebrate fitness and togetherness, in Pune. The 2nd edition flagged off by five-time World Champion Boxer and Herbalife Nutrition sponsored athlete Mary Kom, India’s Star Badminton Player Saina Nehwal and Herbalife Nutrition’s Fitness Sports Consultant Shayamal Vallabhjee had a very special focus on providing an inclusive platform for everyone to achieve their fitness goals and flourish with mutual support and encouragement.

EVENT DETAILS: TIME: 5:00 A.M.- 10:00 A.M VENUE: East Coast Railway Stadium, Mancheswar Railway Station Rd, Mancheswar, Bhubaneswar, Odisha 751017 BIB COLLECTION VENUE: East Coast Railway Stadium, Mancheswar Railway Station Rd, Mancheswar, Bhubaneswar, Odisha 751017 EVENT DATE: Nov 3, 2019 BIB COLLECTION DATE: Nov 2, 2019 10 am to 5pm LAST DATE TO REGISTER: October 29, Tuesday

About Herbalife:

Herbalife Nutrition is a global nutrition company whose purpose is to make the world healthier and happier. The Company has been on a mission for nutrition – changing people’s lives with great nutrition products and programs – since 1980.