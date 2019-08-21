Helicopter carrying relief material crashes in Uttarkashi

Uttarkashi: A chopper carrying relief material to the flood-affected areas in Uttarakhand crashed this afternoon after hitting a power cable.

All the passengers including the pilot are safe. Officials said the material was being flown from Mori to Moldi in Uttarkashi.

According to reports, the Tons River has been flowing above the danger level in Uttarkashi following cloudburst.

The reports said other north Indian states such as Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana too grappled with the impact of heavy rain. Nearly 43 people have died in Himachal in rain following landslides.

Floods or landslides also washed away or damaged 5,000 roads, 200 bridges and innumerable buildings.

A government report filed by a panel of experts had said badly managed hydro-power projects were partly to blame for the disaster.