Hefty traffic penalties reduces by 50% in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government has reduced hefty traffic penalties by about 50% days after the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019 came into effect.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced the decision at a press briefing.

According to reports, the fine for driving without a seatbelt has been reduced from Rs 1000 to Rs 500. A person caught driving without a valid licence would be fined between Rs 2000 and Rs 3000. According to the new law, one will have to shell out Rs 5000 for driving without a licence.

A two-wheeler owner would be fined Rs 2000 while a four-wheeler owner would have to pay a penalty of Rs 3000.

The fine for not wearing a helmet has been curtailed to Rs 500 from Rs 1000. Blocking an emergency vehicle like an ambulance or fire brigade will attract a fine of Rs 1000.