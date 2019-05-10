Heavy security in West Bengal for LS polls

New Delhi: The Centre has sanctioned deployment of heavy security forces following Maoist threat in West Bengal. Over 71000 personnel are on duty.

This security arrangement has been done for smooth conduct of phase 6 of Lok Sabha elections in the state.

Polling will be held in Tamluk, Kanthi, Gathal, Jhargram, Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura and Bishnupur constituencies on Sunday.

Security personnel were directed not to move in vehicles in the Maoist-affected Jangalmahal area of Bengal to avoid improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

The decision was taken after multiple reports of violence in previous polls conducted in the state surfaced.

Apart from the deployment of forces, mandatory Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) and 547 Quick Action Teams (QATs) will be deployed at all polling stations.