Heavy rainfall to lash Odisha in next 24 hours: IMD

By pragativadinewsservice
Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre on Wednesday issued heavy rainfall alert for many districts of Odisha in the next 24 hours.

The Met office has sounded alert for Rayagada, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts.

Besides, rain with thunderstorm and lightning alert have been issued for Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Boudh, and Kandhamal districts in the next 24 hours.

According to IMD bulletin, from July 25 to 26, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabrangpur, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Ganjam districts will experience moderate thunderstorm/lightning and light rainfall.

Similarly, from July 26 to 28, Kalahandi, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Nuapada, Balangir, Bargarh, Koraput, Kandhamal, Sambalpur districts will likely receive heavy rainfall, the bulletin added.

