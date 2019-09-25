Heavy rainfall & thunderstorm alert for 13 Odisha dists

By pragativadinewsservice
Heavy rainfall
Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre here issued heavy rainfall and thunderstorm alert for 13 Odisha districts till 10.15 am today.

The alert has been sounded for Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Ganjam, Balasore, Bolangir, Bargarh, Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Gajapati & Keonjhar.

“Moderate thundershower and lightning with intense spells of rainfall likely to occur at some places over these districts till 10.15 am,” read the latest IMD bulletin.

Besides low-lying areas of the Twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar are also likely to submerge under the impact.

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

