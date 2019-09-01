Heavy rainfall, lightning alert for 17 Odisha districts

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Centre here issued thunderstorm and heavy rainfall alert for 17 districts of Odisha till 7 pm today.

“Moderate thunderstorm and lightning  with  intense spells of rainfall  likely to continue  at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara  and moderate thunderstorm and occur   at one or two places over the districts Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Puri, Khurda (Including  Bhubaneswar), Nayagarh and Kandhamal between  3.30 pm and 6.30 pm,” IMD said in the latest bulletin.

In another bulletin, the Met department said, “Moderate thunderstorm and lightning  with  intense spells of rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Kalahandi and Keonjhar  between 4 pm and 7 pm.”

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.

