Heavy rainfall, lightning alert for 17 Odisha districts

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Centre here issued thunderstorm and heavy rainfall alert for 17 districts of Odisha till 7 pm today.

“Moderate thunderstorm and lightning with intense spells of rainfall likely to continue at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara and moderate thunderstorm and occur at one or two places over the districts Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Puri, Khurda (Including Bhubaneswar), Nayagarh and Kandhamal between 3.30 pm and 6.30 pm,” IMD said in the latest bulletin.

In another bulletin, the Met department said, “Moderate thunderstorm and lightning with intense spells of rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Kalahandi and Keonjhar between 4 pm and 7 pm.”

People in these districts are advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings and other safe locations as a precautionary measure.