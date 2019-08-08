Heavy rainfall in Odisha’s interior districts

By pragativadinewsservice
Heavy rainfall
Bhubaneswar: Though the depression over the Bay of Bengal is weakening, districts of interior Odisha will witness heavy rainfall today.

The depression over the north-west Bay of Bengal is currently lying 90 km away from Chhattisgarh’s Ambika area. However, this will result in heavy rainfall in at least six districts including Sudargarh, Bargarh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi and Nabarangpur.

Besides these districts, few other places across the state are likely to get rainfall today, said Laxmikanta Giri, duty officer, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Centre in Bhubaneswar. Besides, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea for the next 24 hours.

Although there were no cancellation of flights, red alert (Number 3) has been issued at the airports in Odisha.

