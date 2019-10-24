Heavy rainfall in Odisha disrupts ECoR’s train services

Bhubaneswar: While heavy rainfall is lashing the state since Tuesday night, has disrupted ain services under East Coast Railway on Thursday.

Reportedly, the disruption is caused due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging on the tracks.

Several Express and passenger trains including Visakhapatnam-Bramhapur and Bramhapur-Visakhapatnam (one pair passenger train) has been cancelled.

Meanwhile Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam intercity Express will also be terminated ar Srikakulam and will only run up to Visakhapatnam as per convinience. On the other hand, Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar has been cancelled for today.