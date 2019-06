Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre here issued moderate thunderstorm and heavy rainfall alert for 11 Odisha districts till 1.30 pm today.

The alert has been sounded for parts of Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Khurda and Nayagarh districts.

“Moderate thunderstorm/lightning and intense rainfall are likely to occur at some places over these districts till 1.30 pm today,” read the latest IMD bulletin.