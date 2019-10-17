Heavy rain triggers flood-like situation in SCBMCH premises

Cuttack: Continous rain from about 2 hours and the poor drainage systems have triggered a flood-like situation in the premises of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on Thursday.

As many as two wards of Surgery and Radio-diagnosis departments have been waterlogged after heavy rain lash the Silver City this evening. Waterlogging inside the two departments caused severe inconvenience to patients as well as their attendants.

Following this, SCB Hospital Superintendent CBK Mohanty said that due to heavy downpour in the city today, several parts of the hospital were waterlogged.

Authorities will take up the matter with concerned officials of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) and other departments for the necessary measure, Mohanty informed.

