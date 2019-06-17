Heavy rain to lash Gujarat, Rajasthan as Vayu turns into deep depression

New Delhi: Heavy rainfall alert was issued for Gujarat and Rajasthan as the cyclonic storm Vayu turned into a deep depression on Monday.

The India Meteorological Department said the system is further expected to weaken into a depression before crossing the North Gujarat coast by midnight of June 17.

The IMD bulletin said that the system lay over northeast Arabian sea and its neighbourhood, some 260 km west-southwest of Naliya, 240 km west-southwest of Dwarka and 340 km west-southwest of Bhuj at 8:30 am on Monday.

The bulletin issued at 11:20 am said the storm moved northeastwards with a speed of about 13 kmph in the last six hours. Over the next six hours, it will weaken into a depression, the forecast said.

The weather man has issued a heavy rainfall warning for several areas in Gujarat.

The Saurashtra and Kutch regions are expected to witness rainfall at many places, including heavy falls at some places, today and tomorrow.

There is a heavy rainfall warning for the neighbouring Rajasthan as well. Some areas in South Rajasthan are likely to receive heavy rainfall today, with the intensity set to increase to very heavy tomorrow.

The IMD bulletin said that squally wind speed of 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is very likely to commence along and off the coast of Gujarat from Monday evening .