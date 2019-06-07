Heavy rain likely in coastal Odisha due to cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal

Bhubaneswar: Coastal districts in Odisha are likely to experience heavy rainfall for two days starting from today under the influence of cyclonic circulation over northwest Bay of Bengal.

According to the latest IMD report, the cyclonic circulation over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal & Bangladesh now lies over northwest West Bengal & adjoining areas of Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha and extends up to 3.1 km above mean sea level.

Under its impact, light to moderate rain or thunder-shower is likely to occur at many places over the districts of coastal Odisha and at a few places over the districts of interior Odisha today. Besides, heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj and coastal Odisha today.

Similarly, light to moderate rain or thunder-shower likely to occur at many places over the districts of coastal Odisha and at a few places over the districts of interior Odisha tomorrow. Besides, heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of coastal Odisha.

The weather remained partly cloudy in Bhubaneswar and its neighbourhood with the possibility of moderate rain/thundershower. Rainfall has occurred at a few places over the districts of south interior Odisha and at one or two places over the districts of the remaining districts.

The highest temperature of 42.2 degree Celsius was recorded at Sambalpur and the lowest temperature of 21 degree Celsius was recorded at Malkangiri.