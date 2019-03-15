Heavy rain in north interior, coastal districts on March 17

Bhubaneswar: Many places of north interior and coastal districts of Odisha are likely to experience moderate to heavy rainfall on Sunday (March 17).

According to the System for Assessing, Tracking and Alerting Disaster Risk Information based on Dynamic Risk Knowledge (SATARK), cloudy, moderate to heavy rain is likely to occur at fairly widespread places over Mayurbhanj district on March 17.

Similarly, cloudy, light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at fairly widespread places over the districts of Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Balasore, Sambalpur, Deogarh and Jharsuguda on the day.

Besides, partly cloudy, light to very light rain is likely to occur at scattered places over the districts of Bolangir, Angul, Boudh, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak, Subarnapur, Baragarh, Nawarangapur, Cuttack and Nuapada.

However, the models forecasted mainly clear sky over some parts of south Interior and Coastal districts. No heavy rainfall conditions are predicted for March 18.