Heavy rain forecast: SRC puts all district collectors on alert

HeadlinesState
By pragativadinewsservice
district collectors on alert
30

Bhubaneswar: The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) on Saturday issued advisory to collectors in view of heavy rainfall under the impact of a low pressure.

As per the bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department today, a low pressure area is very likely to develop over north and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours and is likely to become marked thereafter.

Related Posts

Traffic violators to cough up hefty fines from tomorrow

Cops bust gambling den in Ganjam, nab six persons

Centre releases Rs 2325 Crores for Cyclone FANI restoration

The Met department has issued yellow warning for Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Gajapati, Nabarangpur and Kandhamal where heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places. Besides, orange warning has been issued for Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Gajapati and Rayagada where heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur under the impact of the low pressure.

The SRC said the districts put under orange and yellow warning are likely to witness flood and waterlogging situation. The collectors in these districts have been asked to keep the administrative machinery fully prepared to meet any possible flood and waterlogging situation.

The collectors in these districts have also been directed to make advance arrangements to evacuate people from vulnerable locations to safe shelters and provide adequate food and drinking water, lighting, health and sanitation facilities to them.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Traffic violators to cough up hefty fines from tomorrow

Cops bust gambling den in Ganjam, nab six persons

Centre releases Rs 2325 Crores for Cyclone FANI restoration

1 of 5,169