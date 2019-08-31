Heavy rain forecast: SRC puts all district collectors on alert

Bhubaneswar: The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) on Saturday issued advisory to collectors in view of heavy rainfall under the impact of a low pressure.

As per the bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department today, a low pressure area is very likely to develop over north and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours and is likely to become marked thereafter.

The Met department has issued yellow warning for Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Gajapati, Nabarangpur and Kandhamal where heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places. Besides, orange warning has been issued for Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Gajapati and Rayagada where heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur under the impact of the low pressure.

The SRC said the districts put under orange and yellow warning are likely to witness flood and waterlogging situation. The collectors in these districts have been asked to keep the administrative machinery fully prepared to meet any possible flood and waterlogging situation.

The collectors in these districts have also been directed to make advance arrangements to evacuate people from vulnerable locations to safe shelters and provide adequate food and drinking water, lighting, health and sanitation facilities to them.