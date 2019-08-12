Heavy rain forecast: SRC asks district collectors to remain alert

Bhubaneswar: In view of heavy rain prediction in Odisha for the next three days, special relief commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi issued advisory to district collectors.

“There is possibility of flood and water-logging situation in different parts of the districts under the impact of heavy to very heavy rainfall,” Sethi stated in the letter.

He asked the concerned collectors to keep the administrative machinery prepared to meet any possible situation that may arise due to intense rainfall.

“Areas vulnerable to flood and waterlogging may be identified in advance and field officials should remain prepared to evacuate people from vulnerable locations to safe shelters if required,” he said.

He directed officials to make advance arrangements for providing adequate food, safe drinking water, lighting, health and sanitation facilities at all shelters/ relief camps and to provide emergent food assistance to the affected people.

“Fire service teams may remain prepared to carry out search and rescue operation and requirement of ODRAF team, if any, may be intimated,” he said.

“Officials of concerned departments must also remain prepared for taking up immediate restoration works. Please make necessary arrangement to restrict the people and vehicles from using the roads and bridges under submergence,” the SRC further said.

He also advised other districts to closely watch the situation and take appropriate steps. He also asked the officials to issue warning to fishermen.