Heavy rain forecast: Odisha govt puts collectors on alert

Bhubaneswar: Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi on Friday directed collectors of all districts to remain alert and closely monitor the situation in view of heavy rain forecast.

“In view of the heavy to very heavy rainfall warning, the situation should be closely monitored in the districts of Malakangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi and Nuapada. Flood situation may occur in these districts,” Sethi said in a letter to the collectors.

“The concerned collectors are directed to keep administrative machinery prepared to meet any possible situation that may arise in the event of extremely/very heavy rainfall,” he said.

Sethi asked the collectors to identify in advance the habitations, hostels of residential schools and welfare institutions which are likely to be affected in the rain and shift them to safe shelters.

Advance arrangements may be made for providing adequate food, safe drinking water, health and sanitation facilities at all shelters/relief camps, Sethi said.

Besides, advance planning may also be made for distributing emergent food assistance to the affected people. Fire service teams may remain prepared to carry out search and rescue operation.

He asked the collectors to intimate if there any requirement of ODRAF team. Officials of other departments must also remain prepared for any relief work. Other districts are advised closely watch the situation and take appropriate steps, as may be necessary, he said.

He further said the warning to fishermen is to be implemented strictly. “Please keep the SEOC updated about the situation in the district from time to time,” he added.