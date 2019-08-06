Heavy rain disrupts life in national capital

New Delhi: It is the turn of national capital after Mumbai to be in the throes of waterlogging due to torrential rain on Tuesday, according to reports.

Reports said heavy rains lashed Delhi and its surrounding regions on Tuesday throwing normal life out of gear. Vehicular movement was also affected after sewage water started flowing out of the drains.

The Delhi Traffic Police also issued an advisory informing commuters of a traffic jam from GPO to Nigam Bodh Ghat due to waterlogging near Kela Ghat. A traffic alert was also issued on Tuesday morning for Rohtak Road near Liberty cinema where waterlogging had affected traffic.

Traffic congestion was also reported from Gurugram and Noida, as the areas experienced a heavy downpour on Tuesday morning. Waterlogging was reported on multiple stretches in Gurugram.

In August, Delhi has recorded only 1.2 mm of rain so far, as compared to the 30-year average of 49.3 mm – a deficit of 98 percent. The city had received 199.2 mm rain in July, which is nearly five percent less than the long-term average of 210.6 mm.