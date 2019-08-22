Heavy rain cuts off road communication in Malkangiri

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Heavy rain cuts off road communication
8

Malkangiri: Communication between Balimela and Kalimela in Malkangiri district has been affected following inundation of two bridges in the area.

According to sources, water is flowing at least 5-feet above bridges Kankarakonda and MV-11 affecting the connectivity. Reportedly, rainwater was also flowing over bridges in Potturu and Kanyashrama following which the connectivity between Kalimela and Padia snapped.

The situation has been triggered by the heavy rainfall that was experienced by the district last night. Meanwhile, hundreds of vehicles and commuters were seen stranded on both sides of the bridge.

pragativadinewsservice
