Heavy rain brings waterlogging woes to Bhubaneswar denizens

Bhubaneswar: Heavy rain that started at around 10 am on Friday has left the denizens of Bhubaneswar isolated with several areas of the city reeling under severe waterlogging.

Life remained crippled in the major areas of the city. Vehicular movement was the most-hit in several places as road links were snapped due to gushing water.

Reportedly, the main road connecting the DG Camp Office and its adjacent areas has been inundated with knee-deep water triggered by the flash flood.

The accumulated water also entered houses in several areas and people were seen draining out water from their homes with buckets this morning.

Several roads remained submerged for hours and traffic was disrupted. Unable to navigate, four-wheelers and auto-rickshaws were seen stranded in the middle of the flooded roads.

This apart, parts of the National Highway 16 near the Iskon temple remained worst affected, where people had to make their way through knee-deep water. Soubhagyanagar area was also inundated with 3 ft deep water.

The 45-minutes long spell of rain exposed the shoddy monsoon preparedness of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).