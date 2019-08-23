Heavy rain brings waterlogging woes to Bhubaneswar denizens

Twin City
By pragativadinewsservice
waterlogging woes to Bhubaneswar
15

Bhubaneswar: Heavy rain that started at around 10 am on Friday has left the denizens of Bhubaneswar isolated with several areas of the city reeling under severe waterlogging.

Life remained crippled in the major areas of the city. Vehicular movement was the most-hit in several places as road links were snapped due to gushing water.

Reportedly, the main road connecting the DG Camp Office and its adjacent areas has been inundated with knee-deep water triggered by the flash flood.

Related Posts

Youth dies in Drug Rehabilitation Centre in Bhubaneswar,…

Janmashtami 2019: Sand Artist Sudarsan Creates Beautiful…

OSSA members oppose integration of directorates with depts

The accumulated water also entered houses in several areas and people were seen draining out water from their homes with buckets this morning.

Several roads remained submerged for hours and traffic was disrupted. Unable to navigate, four-wheelers and auto-rickshaws were seen stranded in the middle of the flooded roads.

This apart, parts of the National Highway 16 near the Iskon temple remained worst affected, where people had to make their way through knee-deep water. Soubhagyanagar area was also inundated with 3 ft deep water.

The 45-minutes long spell of rain exposed the shoddy monsoon preparedness of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Youth dies in Drug Rehabilitation Centre in Bhubaneswar,…

Janmashtami 2019: Sand Artist Sudarsan Creates Beautiful…

OSSA members oppose integration of directorates with depts

1 of 793