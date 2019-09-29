Heavy Rain Batters Bihar, Claims 20 Lives

Bihar: As many as 20 persons have been killed as incessant rain triggers flood-like situation across Bihar in the past three days.

As per reports, streets were flooded in the state capital Patna and teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed to carry out rescue operations.

Sources said water entered the premises of several hospitals in Patna. Besides, vehicular traffic hit in Patna due to the heavy rain, following which commuters could be seen wading through knee-deep water.

Heavy rain lashed Bihar since Friday night and the Meteorological department has forecast heavy rain for the next few days. The district administration has the ordered closure of all schools till Tuesday, added sources.