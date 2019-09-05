Heavy rain alert: All schools to remain shut in Ganjam tomorrow

Ganjam: In view of heavy rainfall forecast, the district administration in Ganjam declared holiday for all schools and anganwadi centres tomorrow.

The district collector has directed the headmasters and headmistress of schools to suspend classes and take measures for the safety of the students.

All schools and Anganwadi centres will be used as shelters for people affected by rain, said Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange.

Moreover, teachers have been instructed not to take leave tomorrow and help people affected by possible flash flood situation in the district.

Notably, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued Red Alert for four districts including Ganjam where heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur tomorrow under the impact of a low pressure.