Heavy firing along the LoC in Poonch in J&K

Jammu: Heavy exchanges of fire took place between Indian and Pakistani forces on the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

Defence officials said :”At 11 a.m., the Pakistani troops resorted to shelling and firing of small arms in the Krishna Ghati and Kirni sectors. Our troops retaliated effectively.”

Defence Ministry spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand told media persons that for the last three days firing is continuing on the LoC in Shahpur, Kirni and Krishna Ghati sectors of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir.