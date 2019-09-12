Heavy downpour cripples normal life, several villages marooned

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Heavy downpour cripples normal life
0

Bhubaneswar: Heavy downpour due to low pressure areas (LOPAR) in the Bay of Bengal pounded several villages of Odisha on Thursday.

According to sources, incessant rain lashed the state. As a result, flood water gushed into several villages in Sundargarh district, while normal life was paralysed in Jagatsinghpur and Puri districts due to water-logging in the region.

While road communication to many areas were snapped, three families of Kolobahal village were cut off due to inundation. On the other hand, locals faced harrowing time due to lack of clean drinking water and cooked food.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre here has predicted heavy rainfall in the state till September 15.

1 of 1,775