Heatwave to prevail in nine Odisha dists for next 3 days

Bhubaneswar: The Meteorological Department regional centre here on Sunday issued yellow warning for Odisha for the next three days due to prevailing heatwave conditions in the state.

According to the IMD, heatwave condition is very likely to prevail at some places over the districts of interior Odisha during next three days.

Heatwave condition likely to prevail at some places of over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Bargarh, Sonepur, Bolangir and Nuapada today, the Met said in its special bulletin.

Heat is tolerable for the general public but moderate health concern for vulnerable people like infants, elderly people with chronic diseases, it added.

Similarly, the Met office issued heatwave warning for these districts for next two days and advised people to avoid heat exposure.

According to the latest observations, maximum temperatures were appreciably above normal over interior Odisha above normal over north coastal Odisha and normal over south coastal Odisha.

The maximum temperature 46.5 °C was recorded at Titlagarh and the lowest minimum temperature of 20.1 °C was recorded at Balasore in the plains of Odisha today.