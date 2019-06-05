Heatwave condition grips Odisha again

Bhubaneswar: After a day’s relief from heatwave condition, some places in Odisha recorded above 40 degree Celsius on Wednesday.

Yesterday, three places had recorded temperature above 40 degree Celsius.

According to the Met Department, the industrial town of Jharsuguda was the hottest place today with the mercury soaring to 45.2 degrees Celsius.

Other places which witnessed rise in temperature are Malkangiri (41.6), Sambalpur (43.2), Sundergarh (41) and Hirakud (42.9) Titlagarh (42.2), Balasore (37.6), Chandbali (37.7), Paradip (32.5), Gopalpur (31.2), Puri (34), Baripada (37).

The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack witnessed heatwave condition with maximum day temperature of 37.2 degrees Celsius and 36.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.