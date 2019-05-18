Heat wave to prevail across Odisha for next 24-hr

Bhubaneswar: Intense heat wave will continue to prevail across the state with the temperature rising above 40 degrees Celsius for the next 24 hours, an official said on Saturday.

According to the officer of Indian Meteorological Departement’s regional centre, Sudarshan Mishra, while most of the cities will remain dry, some few cities will receive moderate rainfall. It is predicted that the temperature will rise above 40 degrees Celsius in most of the cities.

Earlier on Friday, as many as 10 cities in western and interior Odisha recorded temperature above 40 degree Celsius with Titlagarh recording the highest temperature at 45.5 degree Celsius.